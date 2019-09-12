Hot Stocks
September 12, 2019 / 7:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

FTSE 100 rises on tariff delay; Morrisons jumps on profit beat

1 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

* Tariff delay boosts miners

* Morrisons rises after half-year report

Sept 12 (Reuters) - London’s blue-chip index edged higher on Thursday, as a two-week U.S. tariff reprieve on Chinese imports lifted investor sentiment, while supermarket chain Morrisons gained after its profit surpassed expectations.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.1%, boosted by heavyweight miners after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to delay increasing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports. The mid-cap index added 0.2% by 0707 GMT.

Morrisons climbed 4% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the No. 4 grocer in Britain posted a 5.3% rise in first-half pretax profit that beat analysts’ forecasts and announced a special dividend. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below