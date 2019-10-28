FTSE 100 slips as HSBC sparks sell-off in banking stocks

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 flat

* HSBC falls after profit miss

* Brexit uncertainties drag on

Oct 28 (Reuters) - A sell-off in financial stocks following an underwhelming earnings update from HSBC kept UK shares in the negative territory on Monday, while confusion around a potential delay to Brexit and a snap election lingered.

The bluechips were 0.4% lower by 0806 GMT, with HSBC responsible for more than half of the index’s fall, while the FTSE 250 was largely unchanged.

HSBC slumped 3%, heading for its worst day in eight months, as its third-quarter profit missed market expectations amid ongoing macro-economic uncertainties including the Sino-U.S. trade war, Brexit and the Hong Kong protests. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)