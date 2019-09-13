FTSE 100 slips as pound recovers, Diageo slides

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 up 0.1%

* SSE rises on unit sale

* Dollar earners weigh on main index

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s main index edged lower on Friday as exporter stocks took a hit from a rise by the pound to near two-month highs, while energy supplier SSE shone after agreeing a deal to sell its retail segment.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, with international companies including AstraZeneca and Unilever weighing the most, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 inched 0.1% higher.

Diageo, the world’s largest spirits company and another stock sensitive to moves in sterling, lost 2%. Reuters reported on Thursday that unions were demanding a 5% pay rise for workers due to go on strike in Scotland later this month.

Among midcaps, Woodford Patient Capital Trust, money manager Neil Woodford’s listed fund, fell 7% after the trust’s administrator cut the valuation of one of its holdings.