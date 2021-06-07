FTSE 100 slips on glum China export data, lower oil prices

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 flat

June 7 (Reuters) - The export-heavy FTSE 100 slipped on Monday as lower oil prices and glum export data from China took the shine off the boost from a weaker pound, while NetScientific jumped on a deal to globally sell a COVID-19 test.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.1% by 0707 GMT, tracking a decline in other European indexes on caution around rising inflation and fears of a sooner-than-expected tightening in global monetary policy.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat.

Mining stocks fell 1.0% as data showed China’s export growth slowed more than expected last month due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 cases at the country’s major southern ports.

Focus later in the morning will be on data on UK house prices, which are expected to have risen 1.2% in May following a 1.4% increase in April.

In company news, life sciences company NetScientific Plc surged 22% after saying one of its subsidiaries had entered an exclusive licensing agreement with AstraZeneca Plc to globally sell a COVID-19 test.

Office space provider IWG slumped 16.8% as it said underlying core earnings for the current year would be well below the crisis-hit 2020 level due to continued lockdown restrictions in some markets. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)