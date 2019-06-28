Hot Stocks
June 28, 2019 / 7:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

FTSE 100 steady as Sino-U.S. talks in focus, buyout offer pushes Merlin higher

* FTSE 100 about flat, FTSE 250 up 0.4%

* Trump-Xi meeting on the horizon

* Merlin rejoices after buyout offer

June 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s main index was relatively unchanged on Friday as investors waited for a crucial Sino-U.S. meeting this weekend, while Madame Tussauds owner Merlin surged after a buyout offer.

The FTSE 100 was roughly flat, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.4% by 0710 GMT.

Uncertainty over whether any signs of progress towards a resolution of Washington and Beijing’s trade war would emerge kept activity among most major sectors muted in early dealings.

Legoland operator Merlin Entertainments jumped 14.2% to 451 pence on the mid-cap index after agreeing to be acquired by the investment vehicle of Lego’s founding family and Blackstone in a 455 pence a share deal. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

