FTSE 100 tumbles again as coronavirus fears grow

* FTSE 100 down 1.5%, FTSE 250 down 1.1%

* Airlines, travel stocks among worst performers

* Finablr shines on the midcap index

Jan 27 (Reuters) - UK shares slumped on Monday as the coronavirus spread globally and caused more fear with death tolls more than tripling from last week, while midcap constituent payments group Finablr outperformed.

The FTSE 100 index, which had recovered on Friday after the World Health Organisation issued a measured assessment of the virus, stumbled 1.5% by 0808 GMT, set for its worst daily performance since early December.

The midcaps were 1.1% lower, but Finablr helped contain some losses as it jumped 9% after reassuring markets that it had sought clarifications from BRS, an investment vehicle owned by Shetty that pledged over half the company’s stock as security against certain debts.

News that China’s death toll from the coronavirus discovered at the end of last year has risen to 80 spooked investors and dragged an index of leisure and airline stocks down nearly 2%. The sector is exposed to a slowdown in the travel market because of the outbreak.

Some stock losers include British Airways owner IAG , which dropped 5%, and China-exposed luxury brand Burberry, down 4.8%. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)