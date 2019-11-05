FTSE buoyed by gains in AB Foods, trade hopes

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 down 0.1%

* AB Foods gains after annual results

* Miners provide biggest boost to main bourse

Nov 5 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 was lifted by a near 5% jump in Primark owner A.B. Foods following its strong forecast on Tuesday, while miners gained on brighter hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.1% by 0810 GMT, holding at a one-month high it touched in the previous session, while the midcap index dipped 0.1% due to a sell-off in industrial stocks after Weir Group’s underwhelming outlook.

Associated British Foods was on track for its best day in more than 10 months after it posted higher annual earnings and said it was well-positioned for further earnings growth in the new 2019-20 year. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)