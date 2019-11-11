REFILE-FTSE erases last week's gain on rising Hong Kong tensions

(Refiles with today’s date. Text unchanged)

* FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 down 0.5%

* Baker Greggs jumps after forecast upgrade

* Stocks vulnerable to Asia sink on Hong Kong tensions

Nov 11 (Reuters) - UK’s main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent escalation in protests in Hong Kong knocked Asia-facing financial stocks, while investors waited for British economic growth numbers.

The FTSE 100 slid 0.7% by 0806 GMT, handing back nearly all the gains accumulated last week, while the FTSE 250 index of more domestic-focussed firms lost 0.5%.

Bluechips HSBC, Prudential and China-exposed miners all slipped roughly 2% after news that Hong Kong police shot and wounded one protester as the pro-democracy unrest continued into its 24th straight week.

Baker Greggs, however, leapt 9% to top FTSE 250 gainers after hiking profit targets. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)