FTSE extends declines as Trump tariff salvo dents sentiment

Dec 3 (Reuters) - London’s main index slipped for the fourth straight session on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to restore tariffs on Brazil and Argentina dented sentiment, while miner Centamin hit a two-month high after a buyout proposal.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.2%, as of 0805 GMT, as Washington’s tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from key Latin American trading partners also overshadowed encouraging data from China and euro zone economies.

Trump’s tariff threat dragged shares of blue-chip oil majors Shell and BP lower, while miners dropped 1.5%.

The FTSE 250 was roughly flat, though Centamin stood out with an increase of 7% after Canada’s Endeavour Mining disclosed a 1.47 billion pound ($1.89 billion) proposal for the British firm.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)