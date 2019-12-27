FTSE gains for 11th day on continued trade optimism

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 flat

* Miners lead gains on main board

Dec 27 (Reuters) - London’s main index rose for the eleventh straight session on Friday, as trade-sensitive stocks cheered further positive signals from the United States and China over signing a ‘phase-one’ deal.

The FTSE 100, which is on its best run of gains in three years, added 0.2% by 0807 GMT. Miners provided the biggest boost, with Glencore and BHP rising about 2% each.

After news that Washington and Beijing had agreed on terms of a preliminary deal earlier this month, more optimism came in the form of comments from both sides suggesting an agreement will be inked soon.

The midcap FTSE 250 was flat but hovered close to its record high, as trading volume remained thin in a holiday-shortened week. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Safia Infant in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)