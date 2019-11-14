FTSE inches lower as 3i drop offsets Burberry surge

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 flat

* Burberry jumps after Q2 results

* 3i drops after H1 report

Nov 14 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 edged lower on Thursday as a 9% drop in private equity company 3i and a handful of stocks trading ex-dividend overshadowed an earnings-driven surge in luxury brand Burberry.

The main index shed 0.1% as 3i Group hit a five-month low after its first-half report and heavyweight components Sainsbury, Shell and GSK dragged as they traded without dividend entitlement.

Luxury brand Burberry, however, surged 8% as the popularity of designer Riccardo Tisci’s collections boosted quarterly sales and offset declines in Hong Kong where trading was hit by ongoing protests.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was largely unchanged by 0810 GMT. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)