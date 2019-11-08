IAG, miners fall as trade angst weakens FTSE

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 down 0.4%

* Miners, HSBC slip as trade uncertainty prevails

* British Airways owner falls after cutting forecast

Nov 8 (Reuters) - A 3% drop in British Airways owner IAG led London’s FTSE 100 lower on Friday, as doubts about a U.S.-China trade deal halted a five-day winning streak for European markets.

The main index was down 0.4% in early trade, with miners and Asia-focused bank HSBC also down after a report that Beijing and Washington’s “phase one” trade deal faced opposition on multiple fronts.

The FTSE 250, up more than 1% to a three-week high a on Thursday after two Bank of England policymakers unexpectedly voted for lower interest rates, also shed 0.4%. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)