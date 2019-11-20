Kingfisher pulls FTSE lower, trade view still murky

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 down 0.5%

* Kingfisher slips after Q3 report

* Mitchells & Butlers outshines mid-caps

Nov 20 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 slipped into the red on Wednesday as shares in retailer Kingfisher slumped 8% after its quarterly sales disappointed, and as lack of clarity on the Sino-U.S. trade front remained.

After three straight days of gains, the main index fell 0.7%, as trade uncertainty weighed on Asia-exposed financial stocks like HSBC. The FTSE 250 gave up 0.5%, with losses in all but one sectors.

Outperforming the mid-cap index was pub operator Mitchells & Butlers, which jumped 8% after reporting higher annual adjusted operating profit. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)