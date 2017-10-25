Lloyds, Antofagasta dampen FTSE after weak results

(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct

* Lloyds, Antofagasta fall after results

* British American Tobacco up on e-cig, vaping outlook

By Kit Rees

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Declines in Lloyds and Antofagasta shares weighed on the UK’s top share index on Wednesday as third-quarter results rolled into focus.

Britain’s blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at 7,494.51 points by 0842 GMT, extending losses slightly after UK GDP data indicated that the Bank of England would raise interest rates next month, sending sterling higher.

British mid caps were down 0.1 percent.

Earnings reports were the main focus, however, with British bank Lloyds dropping 1.9 percent after reporting third quarter earnings.

Lloyd’s pre-tax profit came in below expectations, and some analysts pointed to concerns around the bank’s exposure to the domestic UK economy.

“All the dials are pointing in the right direction at Lloyds, but the share price is still being held back by a consensus of angst over Brexit,” Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a note.

“The bank is heavily plugged into the domestic economy, and so could sustain collateral damage if Brexit negotiations prompt a slump in UK growth,” Khalaf added.

Lloyd’s shares have performed broadly in line with the FTSE 100 this year, and some analysts said that they expected the third quarter results season to throw up no surprises for British banks.

“Anybody who’s got exposure to investment banking will probably struggle a little bit more ... but parking that aside I would expect trends to be very similar to what we saw in the first half of the year,” Gary Greenwood, analyst at Shore Capital Markets, said.

Antofagasta was another stock that dropped following its results. The copper miner fell more than 4 percent after its forecast for copper production disappointed.

Peer Fresnillo also declined after giving a third quarter production update.

On the positive side, British American Tobacco jumped 2.6 percent after saying that it sees revenue from “next generation products”, such as e-cigarettes and vaping products, doubling to more than 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) next year.