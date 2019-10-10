Hot Stocks
October 10, 2019 / 7:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

London shares cling to gains on trade optimism despite mixed signals

2 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 rises 0.3%

* Hargreaves Lansdown up after Q3 update

* Burberry bounces on LVMH results

Oct 10 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 inched up on Thursday, as investors hoped for a U.S.-China trade deal despite mixed media reports on where the two countries stand, while investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown led gains after a strong trading update.

The FTSE 100 index was up 0.2% by 0707 GMT. The FTSE 250 added 0.3%, though a 6.2% slide in Homewares retailer Dunelm after third-quarter results limited gains.

A report that the U.S. was mulling a currency agreement with China as part of a partial deal that could see a planned tariff hike next week being cancelled offered some respite to markets, though a separate report said there was lack of progress in deputy-level talks held this week.

Among bluechips, Hargreaves Lansdown climbed 2.4% after reporting a rise in total assets and luxury brand Burberry added nearly 2% following French rival LVMH’s robust quarterly results despite the Hong Kong protests. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below