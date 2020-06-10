Hot Stocks
June 10, 2020 / 7:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

London stocks bounce at open after two days of decline

* FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 up 1.1%

June 10 (Reuters) - London-listed stocks opened higher after two days of declines on Wednesday, as cyclical stocks gained ahead of a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

Banks and life insurers, which have taken a hit in the last two sessions, led gains among British stocks in early trading.

Focus remains on the Fed’s economic outlook and chairman Jerome Powell’s speech following the release of a policy statement.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.8%, while British mid-cap index rose 1.1%. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

