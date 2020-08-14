Market News
August 14, 2020 / 7:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

London stocks dip on faltering China data; easyJet slumps

2 Min Read

* FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 off 0.5%

Aug 14 (Reuters) - London-listed shares retreated on Friday as a surprise dip in Chinese retail sales dashed hopes for a swift post-pandemic recovery, taking the shine off a strong week of stock market gains that were powered by bets of more stimulus.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.4%, with investors also treading water ahead of a weekend meeting between Chinese and U.S. officials to review progress on their Phase 1 trade pact.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was off 0.5%, led by a 1.5% decline for travel stocks as the UK moved to quarantine travellers from France, the Netherlands, Malta and three other countries due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Banks, energy and aero-related stocks also pulled back after leading gains all week.

Airline easyJet Plc slumped 6.5% as the company said it would continue to assess further funding opportunities after raising an extra $266 million from the sale and leaseback of aircraft. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

