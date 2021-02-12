London stocks falls as UK GDP slumps a record 9.9% in 2020

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 falls 0.2%, FTSE 250 dips 0.1%

Feb 12 (Reuters) - London’s main stock indexes fell on Friday, as data showed the UK economy shrank by a record 9.9% last year due to nationwide shutdowns that were imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Data on Friday also showed Britan’s GDP grew 1.0% between October and December, avoiding heading back towards recession at the end of the year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.2% at 0811 GMT, with mining and financial stocks leading declines. The mid-cap index fell 0.1%.

In company news, holiday company Jet2 fell 5.4% as it raised 422 million pounds ($582 million) through a new share issue, equivalent to 20% of its share capital prior to the fund raising. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)