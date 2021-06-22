London stocks gain on energy boost, hopes of record-low interest rates

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.1%

June 22 (Reuters) - British shares rose on Tuesday as investors hoped that the central bank will keep interest rates at record lows despite a recent rise in inflation, while heavyweight energy shares tracked a jump in oil prices.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2%, with Melrose being the top gainer on its plans to return about 730 million pounds ($1.01 billion) in cash to its shareholders.

The energy index was among the top gainers, rising 2.03%.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.1%

British public borrowing fell in May from sky-high levels of a year earlier when the government was ramping up a huge spending response to the coronavirus crisis, and there are signs that the recent recovery in the economy was boosting tax revenues.

GlaxoSmithKline fell 0.5% ahead of plans to boost the spending power of its research-focused pharmaceuticals business at an investor day on Wednesday, as analysts call on the British drugmaker to boost drug development prospects with takeovers or alliances.