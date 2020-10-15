London stocks slump on lockdown worries, Brexit uncertainty

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 down 1.6%, FTSE 250 drops 1.2%

Oct 15 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, pressured by ex-dividend trading, with investors also taking cash off the table on the prospect of stricter coronavirus lockdowns and Brexit-related uncertainty.

The FTSE 100 index fell 1.6%, with aero , travel and leisure, energy and insurance stocks leading the declines.

Business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc and Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco Plc fell 1.3% and 2.6%, respectively, as they traded without dividend.

The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 1.2%.

EU leaders are set to meet in Brussels later in the day where they will pressure Britain for concessions in Brexit trade talks, a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his disappointment over progress in negotiations.

Pub operator Marston’s shed 2.5% after it announced job cuts as a result of a new round of coronavirus restrictions in the UK. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)