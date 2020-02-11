London stocks track global rally, TUI jumps

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.9%, FTSE 250 up 0.6%

* Virus death toll climbs,

* TUI top gainer on main index

* William Hill up after deal with CBS Sports

Feb 11 (Reuters) - UK shares rebounded after two sessions of losses on Tuesday, as investors awaited signals from two of the world’s big central banks on their concern over the coronavirus outbreak amid hopes that the number of reported new cases was slowing.

The FTSE 100 added 0.9%, helped by a near 10% surge in travel company TUI after it said strong demand for holidays would help offset a hit from the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft groundings on its annual profit.

Airlines easyJet and British Airways-owner IAG also added roughly 3% each and were among the biggest gainers on the blue-chip bourse.

The FTSE 250 advanced 0.6%, led by a 4% rise in William Hill after the bookmaker announced a partnership with U.S.-based CBS Sports. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)