London's FTSE 100 gains as stronger energy shares outweigh virus risks

* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

Jan 13 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday as energy stocks tracked strong gains in crude prices, while investors remained cautious about rising COVID-19 cases and lockdowns in Europe.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1%, with energy stocks being one of the biggest gainers after oil prices jumped more than 1%.

British bookmaker William Hill, which is set to be taken over by U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment , gained 0.2% even as it posted a drop in annual revenue on a hit from COVID-19 lockdowns and sports events cancellations.

Global recruiter PageGroup fell 1.7% after it posted a 20% drop in fourth-quarter gross profit due to a coronavirus-led hiring slump, but said Mainland China and Japanese markets grew in December.

Homebuilder Persimmon slid 1.6% after it posted a 9% fall in 2020 revenue and flagged risks to its construction sites from the fast-spreading new variant of COVID-19 which has spurred calls for an even tighter UK lockdown. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)