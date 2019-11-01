Hot Stocks
November 1, 2019 / 8:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Miners lead FTSE rebound, Lookers sinks on profit warning

1 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 up 0.3%

* Lookers falls after CEO departure, profit warning

* Miners provide biggest boost to main index

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The UK blue-chip index bounced back on Friday after its worst session in a month, with miners leading gains following upbeat data from the world’s top metals consumer, China, while car dealership firm Lookers tanked after another profit alert.

The FTSE 100 was 0.3% higher by 0805 GMT, recouping some of the more than 1% drop in the previous session, and the FTSE 250 added 0.3%.

Lookers plunged 30% on the smallcap index after the company issued its second warning on profits in less than four months and announced the departure of its two top executives. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below