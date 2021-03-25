Mining, energy stocks drag UK shares lower; Cineworld slides

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

March 25 (Reuters) - British shares fell on Thursday, dragged down by mining and energy stocks as rising coronavirus cases across Europe fuelled concerns about a recovery in demand, while Cineworld dropped after reporting an annual loss.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.4%, with miners including Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP being the biggest drags.

Oil producers BP and Royal Dutch Shell were also among the laggards.

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said he remained confident that Britain’s economy was poised for a quick bounce-back as the country races ahead with its coronavirus vaccinations and restrictions are lifted.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.2%, weighed down by financials stocks.

Cineworld fell 6.6%, after saying it plans to ask shareholders to approve a raise in its debt ceiling next month to allow it to borrow more money to shore up its shattered finances, following a $3 billion loss in 2020.

Catering firm Compass Group rose 2%, after forecasting better margins in the second quarter than in the first, as it trimmed costs to cope with an expected hit to revenue from most schools and offices remaining shut. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)