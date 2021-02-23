Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher; HSBC slides

(Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 advanced on Tuesday, as rising commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks, while HSBC dropped after the lender abandoned its long-term profitability targets.
The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.7 by 0813 GMT, boosted by oil producers BP and Royal Dutch Shell, which tracked gains in crude prices. [O/R]
Shares of miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Group were also among the biggest boost to the index.
Travel and leisure stocks jumped 2.4%, gaining for a second straight day as Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a map out of the lockdown for England.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.7%, led by industrials and consumer discretionary stocks.
HSBC Holdings PLC fell 1% after unveiling a revised strategy, focused mainly on wealth management in Asia as the COVID-19 crisis pushed the lender’s annual profit sharply lower.
Shares of Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels rose 3.2%, despite posting an annual loss, triggered by repeated COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns.
