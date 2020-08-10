Market News
August 10, 2020 / 7:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Oil stocks boost FTSE 100 as China data signals recovery

1 Min Read

* FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.5%

Aug 10 (Reuters) - London-listed shares rose on Monday as data showing China’s factory deflation slowed in July brewed optimism around a post-pandemic economic rebound, while energy stocks tracked a jump in oil prices.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 0.4%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc the biggest boosts as oil rose 1%.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.5%, led by industrial, consumer discretionary and financial stocks.

Fashion retailer Superdry jumped 8.6% after agreeing a new 70 million pound ($91.5 million) lending facility to get it through the coronavirus crisis.

Outsourcing group Capita Plc rose 1.9% as it said it had received an extension to its contract with Transport for London (TfL) from October 2021 to October 2026 for 355 million pounds ($464 million). (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

