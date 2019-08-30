Positive trade signals, mining stocks support FTSE 100

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

* Miners gain as nickel prices hit record high

* Positive U.S.-China trade signals support sentiment

Aug 30 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Friday, lifted by gains in shares of miners as nickel prices hit an all-time high, with sentiment supported by signs of a resumption of U.S.-China trade talks.

The main index added 0.2%, but was still set to post its sharpest monthly fall in four years. The mid-cap FTSE 250 also gained 0.2% by 0712 GMT.

Heavyweight miners, including Rio Tinto and BHP , were among the biggest boosts to the blue-chip index as a waste spill at a nickel plant in Papua New Guinea sparked supply fears.

Most other constituent sectors on the FTSE 100 were also higher after Washington and Beijing signalled overnight that they would resume talks to try and end their protracted trade dispute. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)