August 15, 2019 / 7:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Recession fears hit FTSE 100; GVC helps mid-caps rise

* FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 up 0.4%

* Oil majors, financials drag on main index

* GVC leads gambling firms higher after forecast hike

Aug 15 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 edged lower on Thursday as worries of an imminent recession remained after a steep dive in long-term U.S. and UK government bonds yields, while a surge in gambling firms after GVC hiked its profit view helped mid-caps outperform.

The FTSE 100 shed 0.2%, after hitting a more than two-month low in the previous session as 10-year bond yields fell below two-year equivalents for the first time since the financial crisis. The FTSE 250 added 0.5% by 0707 GMT.

Shares of GVC gained 4%, while peer William Hill rose 3%, after the Ladbrokes owner raised its annual core profit forecast after a better-than-expected performance in its UK retail business in the first half of the year. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

