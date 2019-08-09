Renewed trade jitters hit FTSE 100; WPP outperforms

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 up 0.3%

* WPP climbs after Q2 update

* William Hill, Hikma, G4S prop up midcaps

Aug 9 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 slipped on Friday after a report that the United States was delaying a decision on letting its companies do business with Huawei, casting a shadow over global markets, though WPP soared after a quarterly update.

Trade worries weighed on Asia-focused HSBC and mining stocks as the FTSE 100 fell 0.2%, but losses were capped by an 8% surge in ad firm WPP after better-than-expected organic sales performance.

A post-earnings jump in gambling firm William Hill and drugmaker Hikma as well as a rise in shares of security contractor G4S on plans to separate its cash solutions unit led the FTSE 250 0.3% higher by 0711 GMT. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)