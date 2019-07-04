Hot Stocks
July 4, 2019 / 7:34 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Stocks trading ex-dividend drag FTSE 100 lower in thin trading

1 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 about flat

* Trading muted as U.S. markets shut on Independence Day

* IAG, Coca Cola HBC tumble on main index

July 4 (Reuters) - London’s main index edged lower on Thursday, led by steep falls in shares of IAG and Coca Cola HBC, which traded ex-dividend, while several investors stayed on the sidelines in lieu of a U.S. market holiday.

The FTSE 100 inched 0.1% lower, but was still hovering around a 10-month high and the FTSE 250 was roughly trading flat by 0708 GMT.

British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group skidded 7% and was on course for its worst day since June 2016, as the stock traded without a dividend entitlement.

Coca-Cola’s leading bottler Coca Cola HBC slipped 6.5%. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below