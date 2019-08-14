Hot Stocks
August 14, 2019 / 7:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tariff pause by Washington buoys FTSE 100, insurer Admiral jumps

2 Min Read

* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 up 0.1%

* Pharma giant AstraZeneca biggest boost

* Insurer Admiral jumps after profit beat

Aug 14 (Reuters) - UK shares gained for a second straight session on Wednesday over hopes of an improvement in global trade relations after Washington delayed imposing tariffs on some Chinese goods, while insurer Admiral rose after reporting a market-beating profit.

The FTSE 100 index added 0.2% and the FTSE 250 midcap index rose 0.1% by 0707 GMT.

Admiral jumped 6% to the top of the main bourse after the company posted a bigger-than-expected rise in earnings, driven by more customers in its UK business.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca rose nearly 2%, providing the biggest support to the index, after its drug Lynparza met the primary endpoint in a phase III trial for ovarian cancer treatment.

Infrastructure company Balfour Beatty and Cybersecurity firm Avast were at the top of the midcap index with gains of 6.7% and 4.2%, respectively, after strong results. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

