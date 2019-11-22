Hot Stocks
UK shares bounce back after trade-driven losses

* FTSE 100 up 0.9%, FTSE 250 up 0.4%

* Indexes bounce back after 2 days of losses

* Playtech, Coats Group slide on lackluster forecasts

Nov 22 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 jumped almost 1% on Friday, recouping nearly all its losses from the past two sessions when uncertainty surrounding a U.S.-China trade deal had spurred selling.

The main index’s surge was led by trade-sensitive scrips, including HSBC, oil stocks and miners, after China attempted to allay fears by saying it would strive to reach a “phase one” deal with the United States.

The FTSE 250 added 0.4%, bolstered by industrial stocks, but gambling software maker Playtech and industrial thread manufacturer Coats Group underperformed due to lackluster annual forecasts. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

