UK shares cheer upbeat earnings updates, trade signals

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 up 0.5%

* Trade sentiment bolstered

* Aston Martin, Tate & Lyle jump on mid-cap index

Nov 7 (Reuters) - A slew of upbeat earnings updates sent both benchmark British indexes higher on Thursday, while the broader sentiment was buoyed by signs of a thaw in U.S.-China trade talks.

The FTSE 100 added 0.3% and advanced for the fifth straight session, supported by miners, Asia-focused banks, as well as a 3% rise in insurer RSA and Auto Trader.

The FTSE 250 outperformed with a 0.5% rise, aided by a 9% surge in luxury carmaker Aston Martin after its quarterly results and a 7% jump in food ingredients firm Tate & Lyle after half-year profit beat estimates.

China and the United States have agreed in the past two weeks to cancel tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war in different phases, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)