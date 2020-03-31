Hot Stocks
March 31, 2020 / 7:34 AM / in an hour

UK shares edge higher; tracking worst quarter since 1987

2 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 up 1.8%, FTSE 250 adds 1.9%

* Melrose tops FTSE 100 on cost-cutting plan

* Aston Martin slips on furloughing some employees

March 31 (Reuters) - UK shares moved higher on Tuesday as stable oil prices and positive factory data out of China were encouraging even though the blue-chip FTSE 100 was set for its worst quarter since 1987.

The index rose 1.8% by 0816 GMT, with turnaround specialist Melrose Industries surging 14.4% after saying it was reducing its expenses, with senior staff across many of its businesses taking a temporary 20% pay cut in an effort to ride out the health crisis.

The domestically focused midcap index rose 1.9%, but was on course to log its worst quarterly loss ever.

Oil prices steadied after hitting 18-year lows as U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to talks to stabilise energy markets, helping oil companies Royal Dutch Shell and BP gain more than 2%.

While there were concerns about a sustained recovery, factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in March from a collapse the month before.

Luxury carmaker Aston Martin fell 8.9% after saying it is furloughing some employees as it handles the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, which has closed its car factories. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below