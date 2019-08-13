UK shares in the red as risk aversion prevails

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 down 0.2%

* TUI gains after quarterly report

* Plus500 surges after results

Aug 13 (Reuters) - UK shares inched lower on Tuesday, as worries over protests in Hong Kong, the U.S.-China trade spat and the health of the British economy continued to fuel a risk-off sentiment, even though travel firm TUI rose after quarterly results.

The main index edged 0.1% lower as it fell for the third straight session. The mid-cap FTSE 250 gave up 0.2% by 0715 GMT, though online trading platform Plus500 soared 10% after half-year results.

London-listed shares of tour operator TUI advanced 2% after it said robust business outweighed problems with the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX jets in the third quarter and upheld its annual earnings view. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)