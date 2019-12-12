UK shares inch higher on election day

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - UK shares inched higher in thin trading on Thursday as Britons begin casting their votes in a general election that could decide the fate of Brexit.

The FTSE 100 added 0.3% by 0809 GMT, boosted by financial stocks and miners, though a stronger sterling hit exporters such as British American Tobacco and capped gains.

The more domestically-inclined FTSE 250 advanced 0.2%, while infrastructure firm John Laing underperformed with a near 8% drop after saying it expects annual net asset value to miss market estimates.

Polls in the run-up to the election had indicated that Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party would win a majority, but recent estimates have shown that its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow, stoking worries of a hung parliament. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)