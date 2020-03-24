UK shares join global rebound on Fed stimulus

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 gains 3.7%, FTSE 250 up 3.0%

March 24 (Reuters) - UK shares regained some poise on Tuesday, as massive stimulus measures announced by the U.S. Federal Reserve and others soothed nerves even as Britain went into a lockdown.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 3.7% following strong gains in Asia, as investors took cheer from the Fed’s offer to expand asset purchases by as much as needed to stabilize financial markets.

Battered shares of Carnival Corp jumped 8% to the top of the index, while BP and Royal Dutch Shell gave the biggest boost as oil prices jumped.

UK midcap shares also rose 3%.

The gains came even as more companies issued profit warnings and Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons to stay at home and told all, but essential shops, to close late on Monday.

Home furnishings retailer Dunelm Group dropped 6.7% after saying it would draw down all of its available credit and cancel its interim dividend payment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All eyes will turn to IHS Markit’s business activity survey, with UK numbers scheduled for release at 0930 GMT.

Britain’s flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index is expected to slide to 45.1 points in March from 53 points a month earlier as evidence of the devastation wreaked by the pandemic mounts. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)