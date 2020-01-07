UK shares rebound; Aston Martin misses out

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 up 0.4%

* Aston Martin slides on profit alert

* Retailers lead gains on main index

Jan 7 (Reuters) - UK shares rebounded on Tuesday in the absence of any immediate escalation in the Middle East tensions, while a strong Christmas performance update from supermarket group Morrisons lifted the sector.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.2% by 0809 GMT, with gains led by supermarket groups Morrisons and Sainsbury’s .

The killing of a top Iranian military commander by the United States had sparked a selloff on Monday, with both the UK benchmark indexes losing nearly 1%.

Midcaps added 0.4% as Premier Oil shares surged 12% after a deal to buy certain BP assets, more than offsetting an 11% slide in luxury carmarker Aston Martin following a profit warning. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)