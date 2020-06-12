UK shares slide after dismal GDP data

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 falls 0.5%

June 12 (Reuters) - London’s stock markets fell on Friday as the UK economy shrank the most on record in April, adding to the impact of a global sell-off due to fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in the United States.

After opening about 1% lower, the benchmark FTSE 100 index pared losses and was last down 0.7%. The domestically focused mid-cap index fell 0.5%

Data released on Friday showed the UK’s economy shrank by a record 20.4% in April from March due to an effect of the tight coronavirus lockdown. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)