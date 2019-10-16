Hot Stocks
UK stocks ease as market awaits Brexit deal update

* FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 down 0.5%

* Markets eye details of Brexit negotiations

* Rio Tinto, Barratt among biggest blue-chip fallers

Oct 16 (Reuters) - London’s domestically-focussed mid-cap index shed almost half of the previous session’s more than 1% gain in early trade on Wednesday, with investors awaiting confirmation that a Brexit deal is really in the offing.

The FTSE 250, which has rallied more than 3% since last week on hopes that Britain could clinch a timely divorce deal, shed 0.5%, with traders eyeing a crunch summit this week after last-ditch talks between London and the European Union.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was also marginally lower, with miner Rio Tinto and housebuilder Barratt slipping respectively 2% and 2.7% on signs of weakening future revenue. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

