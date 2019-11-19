UK stocks jump on stimulus prospects, election polls

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 up 0.5%

* Halma tops gainers on main index

* LED maker Dialight tanks after profit alert

Nov 19 (Reuters) - UK shares were pushed higher on Tuesday by Asia-focussed financials that rose after China’s surprise cut to a key lending rate and as general election hopes remained, while blue-chip Halma surged 7%.

The FTSE 100 added 0.5% by 0814 GMT, led by safety equipment maker Halma after an upbeat half-year report, while the FTSE 250 held at a 14-month high hit in the prior session on optimism ahead of the UK election.

The midcaps also rose 0.5% with Cobham gaining 4% after the British government said it is minded to allow Advent’s purchase of the UK-listed firm.

Lights manufacturer Dialight plunged 20.4% to its lowest in nearly a decade on the small-cap index after it warned on profit due to the U.S.-China trade war.