UK stocks slip as Fed rate cut hopes fade, IAG falls on fine

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 down 0.1%

* Banks, IAG among biggest drags

* Imperial Brands up on dividend plans, share buyback

July 8 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday as markets remained subdued on dampened hopes of a hefty rate cut by the U.S. central bank, while IAG slipped after a British regulator signalled it could fine the airline for a 2018 data theft.

The FTSE 100 index was 0.1% lower by 0707 GMT, tracking losses in Asian markets. The FTSE 250 midcap index also fell by the same margin.

Strong U.S. jobs data last week put off bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would give in to calls for aggressive policy easing. That has put the main UK index on course for its third session of losses - its longest losing streak in two months.

British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group lost as much as 1.5% after it said the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) could impose a penalty of 183.4 million pounds ($229.5 million) for the theft of customer data from the airline’s website last year.

Imperial Brands helped contain the losses on the blue-chip index, rising 2% after announcing plans for a 200-million-pound buyback and a revision to its dividend policy. ($1 = 0.7990 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)