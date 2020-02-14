UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca, RBS results drag down FTSE 100

* FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 up 0.3%

* AstraZeneca drops after profit miss

* Coronavirus spread fuels stimulus hopes (Adds company news items, updates share moves)

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi

Feb 14 (Reuters) - UK blue-chip shares fell for a second day on Friday after AstraZeneca and RBS after reported underwhelming results, while investors remained unsettled due to concerns over the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.

The FTSE 100 index was 0.3% lower by 0828 GMT and was set to end the week with a near 1% fall, but the midcap bourse rose 0.3% as it drew strength from the pound.

Global markets are expecting stimulus from central banks as the epidemic in China showed no signs of peaking. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had last week warned that the economic impact from the virus in China could spill over globally.

The FTSE 100, with its larger exposure to commodity prices, has lagged its European counterpart, which has been hovering at record high levels for most of the week. Commodity prices have been hammered as demand from China slows due to the health crisis.

Among corporate news, AstraZeneca dropped over 5% and was on track for its worst day since mid-2017 as its quarterly earnings failed to match up to market expectations.

Royal Bank of Scotland fell 5% after its new top boss set out a new strategy that included cutting back the size of its loss-making investment bank and renaming the company NatWest.

“Every rose has its thorn; scratch beneath every RBS quarterly update and you’ll find a sting or two,” Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson wrote in note.

Warehousing specialist Segro outperformed the index, rising 2.2% after it reported a jump in full-year profit and increased its dividend.

Among smaller stocks, industrial fastener maker Trifast slid 6% after warning on annual profits for the second time as market conditions worsened.

Mosman Oil and Gas tanked 30% after it announced capital raise and updated the markets on its corporate strategy, which included the sale of some of its projects. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)