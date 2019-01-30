UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE 100 futures boosted by weaker sterling after Brexit vote

Hot Stocks
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s blue-chip stock futures were higher on Wednesday following a sharp fall in sterling overnight after British lawmakers voted down a proposal in parliament that aimed to prevent a potentially chaotic “no-deal” Brexit.

Futures in the exporter-focused FTSE 100 were up 0.5 percent, building on the index’s more than 1 percent rally on Tuesday ahead of the vote.

The index is often boosted by a weaker domestic currency because its multinational companies earn a big portion of their revenue abroad in foreign currency.

Britain’s parliament rejected a proposal to give parliament a path to prevent a potentially chaotic “no-deal” exit, but accepted two amendments - one seeking to replace the Irish backstop with alternative arrangements, and another rejecting the notion of a “no-deal” Brexit.

Following the vote, Goldman Sachs nudged up its estimated probability of a “no-deal” Brexit to 15 percent from 10 percent.

The market was outperforming its euro-zone peers, with Paris’ CAC 40 futures up slightly and Germany’s DAX 30 futures lower amid broader caution ahead of Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy guidance and U.S.-China trade talks. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Helen Reid and Andrew Heavens)

