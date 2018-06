(Adds details)

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - British stocks failed to open on Thursday due to technical issues, with a spokesperson from exchange operator LSE saying that the opening auction had been delayed.

The London Stock Exchange said trading was scheduled to resume at 0800 GMT.

Trading in the FTSE 100, mid caps and small caps was delayed. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Kit Rees Editing by Gareth Jones)