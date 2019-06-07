UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 heads for fifth day of gains

* FTSE 100 up 0.8%; FTSE 250 up 0.2%

* Oil majors, tobacco stocks biggest boost

* Ferrexpo rises after H1 forecast

* Eyes on U.S. non-farm payrolls (Adds company news items, updates share moves)

June 7 (Reuters) - Sharp rises in Shell and BP shares helped Britain’s main stock index gain for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, as signs of a softening in the U.S.-Mexico trade tensions lifted markets globally.

The FTSE 100 index added 0.8% by 0811 GMT, with the FTSE 250 midcap index rising 0.2%, led by iron ore miner Ferrexpo.

All sectors in the blue chip index were in positive territory with a rise in global crude prices pushing BP as much as 2% higher.

After the European Central Bank on Thursday disappointed some with its moves towards policy stimulus, investors will focus on U.S. jobs data expected later in the day for more signs on the scale of potential interest rate cuts in the world’s biggest economy.

The prospect of more stimulus on both sides of the Atlantic has been at the heart of gains this week that have put the FTSE 100 on course for its best week in two months, easing fears of a global slide into recession.

“There does appear to have been a significant shift in respect of how markets view the next moves for global central banks,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“It would appear that the recent cycle of central banks pushing rates higher is now firmly behind us.”

Tobacco stocks and consumer giants, considered safer bets at times of macro-economic uncertainties, were still in demand, in a sign of the continuing nerves over global growth that have dominated markets since the start of May.

Among midcaps, Ferrexpo jumped nearly 8% after saying it expected first-half core earnings to rise “materially” on the back of higher pricing, production and sales volumes.

Fantasy miniatures maker Games Workshop rose 6% after it pointed to a rise in annual earnings year-on-year and stuck to its targets.

Royal Mail fell 4% after HSBC cut its rating for Britain’s former postal monopoly to “Hold”. Shares had tumbled to a record low earlier this week when Jefferies analysts said the risk of state-ownership was likely to keep potential investors on the sidelines.

Woodford Patient Capital Trust, which is run by high-profile money manager Neil Woodford, was down another 4%, on course for its worst ever week following the suspension of Woodford’s flagship equity income fund. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)