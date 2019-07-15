UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 rebounds on China data, Antofagasta

* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 up 0.3%

* Antofagasta biggest blue-chip gainer

* Sports Direct falls after delaying results (Adds company news items, updates shares)

July 15 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 bounced back on Monday after seven sessions of losses as mixed data from China raised hopes of more stimulus to support the world’s No.2 economy, while miner Antofagasta surged after its joint venture won an arbitration award.

The FTSE 100 inched higher by 0.1% as at 0758 GMT, with the midcaps rising 0.3%.

The main index was under pressure last week due to falls in exporter stocks as the dollar weakened on bets that Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this month.

Chinese data showed that industrial output and retail sales comfortably topped forecasts, but economic growth slowed to its weakest pace in at least 27 years.

The FTSE 100 got its biggest boost from miners, which have a substantial exposure to China - the world’s top metals consumer.

“Bad news = good news. Relatively lacklustre growth in China has the market baying for more stimulus,” Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson wrote. He also said there were some “signs of encouragement” in industrial output and retail sales data.

Antofagasta jumped 5.2% - its biggest one-day rise in five months, after a World Bank tribunal ordered Pakistan to pay damages of $5.8 billion to Tethyan Copper, a JV between the company and Barrick Gold, in a dispute over a copper mine.

However, gains were limited with oil majors tracking crude prices lower and motor insurers slipping after Britain’s plans to change the discount rate applied to personal injury lump sum compensation payments to minus 0.25% from minus 0.75%.

On the midcap index, retailer Sports Direct slumped 12% and was set for its worst day this year after it delayed its preliminary results, citing problems integrating House of Fraser and increased scrutiny of its accounts that could affect its guidance.

Building materials distributor Travis Perkins was up 2.2% after a report here that it was accelerating plans to sell its unit and home improvement retailer Wickes in a 500 million pounds spin-off.

The FTSE small-cap index saw some steep moves.

Thomas Cook slumped 10% to a record low, continuing its losses from Friday when it announced a 750 million pound rescue plan that would give its biggest investor Fosun Tourism control of its package-tour business.

Consort Medical slid 8.8% to its lowest level since January this year after it warned on profit following an incident at its Cramlington manufacturing facility. (Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)