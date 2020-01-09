UPDATE 1-FTSE cheers easing U.S.-Iran worries; midcaps miss out

* FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 down 0.1%

* Tesco tops blue-chip index

* SIG tanks after profit warning, M&S whacked

* Galliford outshines midcaps (Adds news items, analyst comments, graphic, updates shares)

By Shashwat Awasthi

Jan 9 (Reuters) - London’s main index advanced on Thursday as chances of a full-blown crisis in the Middle East waned, but the midcaps lagged as SIG and Marks and Spencer fell after warning of lower annual results and dragged their peers lower.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.4% and was set for its best day in a week after U.S. President Donald Trump stepped back from more military action against Iran and Tehran signalled an end to retaliation.

“It looks like the shooting war is over for now, but there is always the potential for escalation at any point,” Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

“But the relative calm should mean the focus will come back to the economic data and U.S.-China trade deal.”

The FTSE 250 handed back initial gains and fell 0.1% as building materials supplier SIG slumped 24%, pinning its weak outlook on longer-than-expected recovery in UK and Germany construction markets.

Its shares were tracking their worst day ever and also led those of peer Travis Perking down 4%.

Retailer M&S slid 8% and was on course for its biggest one-day fall in over seven months after warning on margins. Blue-chip rival Kigfisher dropped 2.7%.

“This raises questions about whether (M&S) management’s profit guidance is credible. The market believes there could be another warning if margins are being creamed,” Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

The retail gloom also engulfed greeting card specialist Card Factory, which tumbled 19% to a life low, after saying subdued performance over Christmas would hit profit.

Industry data earlier this week showed Britain’s supermarkets recorded the lowest sales growth over the Christmas trading period for five years and that was vindicated by the trading updates from Tesco and John Lewis.

However, Tesco shares advanced 2.6% to top the main board as near-flat Christmas sales were still better than what its rivals reported. Bernstein analysts said performance was very strong given a subdued market and pressure from discounters.

Galliford outperformed midcaps with a 5% rise, saying new construction contract wins after the sale of its residential business to Vistry Group, formerly Bovis Homes, had aided first-half performance.

Recruiter Robert Walters skidded 10% and was on track for its worst day since June 2016 after profit fell as employer and candidate confidence in the UK dwindled due to uncertainty around Brexit and last year’s general election.