UPDATE 1-Global mood, weaker pound lift FTSE 100

* FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 up 0.3%

* Policy easing hopes, upbeat earnings help sentiment

* Supermarkets slip after downbeat Kantar data

* Results of Conservative Party leadership race eyed (Adds news items, analyst comment, updates share prices)

By Shashwat Awasthi

July 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 tracked other major stock markets higher Tuesday, with weakness of the pound ahead of the expected annointment of Boris Johnson as prime minister also aiding some of its largely internationally-focussed companies.

Wall Street and Asian stock markets all rose overnight on a combination of generally positive corporate results on Wall Street and in Europe and bets that major central banks would cut interest rates soon.

That pulled markets across Europe higher in early trade, and all but one of the FTSE’s constituent sectors was in the black as the main index rose 0.5%. Asia-focused banks HSBC and Standard Chartered both gained more than 1%.

The domestically-focussed FTSE 250, which often tends to rise with the local currency, underperformed to add 0.3% by 0800 GMT.

Sterling suffered as investors fretted over the possibility that Johnson, widely tipped to have beaten foreign minister Jeremy Hunt to the Conservative Party leadership in results due on Tuesday, would take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without a withdrawal agreement.

“The big question now... will be the sort of government the new Prime Minister plans to put together, with the focus on not only delivering Brexit, but also focussing on areas of policy that have been crowded out because of Brexit,” CMC Markets Michael Hewson said.

Company newsflow was mixed.

Small-cap IQE jumped more than 12% as it reported some new deals in Asia which it hoped would offset a hit from the U.S.-China trade war.

Tesco, Ocado and Sainsbury’s, however, fell between 1.2% and 2.3% after data from market researcher Kantar showed sales at all of Britain’s big four supermarket groups fell in the latest 12-week period.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread, which lost more than 4% in the previous session after saying it would not return any more capital to shareholders, slid another 3.5% after brokerage Liberum cut its target price for the shares.

Among mid-caps, Beazley gained nearly 3% after its first-half earnings nearly tripled from last year and the Lloyd’s of London insurer said it expects double-digit premium growth over the year. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham)