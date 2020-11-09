UPDATE 1-Homebuilder, miners lift FTSE 100 to near 1-month high

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Markets cheer Biden’s U.S election victory

* Taylor Wimpey jumps on upbeat trading update

* Countrywide surges after Connells makes initial buyout approach

* UK sees goodwill for Brexit trade deal

* FTSE 100 up 1.5%, FTSE 250 adds 1.5% (Adds comment; updates share prices)

Nov 9 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 jumped on Monday as investors cheered Joe Biden’s U.S. election victory on hopes of more monetary stimulus and calmer global trade, while also awaiting progress on a Brexit deal with the European Union.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 1.5% to touch its highest since Oct. 14, with Taylor Wimpey Plc surging 11.5% after the homebuilder said it was on track to deliver annual results above market expectations.

The wider homebuilders’ sub-index rose 2.3%, while mining stocks advanced 2.6% on stronger metal prices.

Ninety nine of all FTSE 100 stocks were trading in blue, with only online car marketplace Auto Trader in the red.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 1.5%, boosted by a 2.6% jump in travel and leisure stocks.

“At the moment, it’s just more relief over election result than anything else,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

“Brexit is potentially a big risk right now as we approach this end game and we’re just sort of clutching at straws with guessing what the most likely outcome is.”

Britain said on Monday it was open to a “sensible” compromise on fishing and that there was goodwill on both sides to progress towards a Brexit trade deal as a new round of talks began in London.

UK markets started November on a stronger footing as the British government and the Bank of England ramped up stimulus measures to support an economy facing a second nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Real estate agent Countrywide Plc surged 44.8% after it received an early-stage buy approach from property firm Connells Ltd.

On The Beach Group Plc rose 3.6% even as the holiday package provider warned of a hit to seat capacity due to England’s four-week ban on international leisure travel. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)